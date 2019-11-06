|
Helen L. Schoenbohm, 97, of Atlantic, formerly of Wiota, passed away Nov. 4, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Helen Lorraine was born on Aug. 30, 1922, at home northeast of Cumberland, the daughter of Roy Harold and Gladys (Tracy) Spies. She was baptized and confirmed at the Pine Grove Methodist Church in Massena. Helen attended rural school near Cumberland and graduated from Cumberland High School with the Class of 1939.
On March 16, 1940, she was united in marriage to Gilbert Harold Schoenbohm in Maryville, Mo., and to this union four children were born, Harold, Sandra, Nedra, and Dennie. She was a farm wife working alongside Gib on the farm and raising their children. Helen was a master gardener always having a large flower and vegetable garden. She canned and froze countless quantities of her harvest. They treasured life on the farm until they moved to Heritage House on Jan. 3, 2015. Gib died on Oct. 2, 2017.
Helen was a member of First Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School for many years and was a member of the Ladies Aid Society. Helen loved to play cards and was a member of a neighborhood card club; 500, Hand and Foot, Pitch, and Pinochle were a few of her favorites. Helen played a large part in her kids 4-H experience; volunteering as a leader while they were growing up. Gib and Helen enjoyed camping and traveling south for the winter with their good friends. She enjoyed sewing and took time to teach her daughters. Most of all she cherished the time she spent with her family.
Helen is survived by her children, Harold Schoenbohm of Council Bluffs, Sandra Bowers of Wichita, Kansas, and Nedra (Delbert) Elmquist of Hamlin; seven grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; numerous great-great grandchildren; sister, Jean Henkenius of Cumberland; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert "Gib" Schoenbohm; son, Dennie Schoenbohm; grandson, Russell Bowers; her parents; daughter-in-law, Mary Schoenbohm; son-in-law, Arnold Edwards; brothers, Allen Spies and Durward Spies; sisters-in-law, Louise Kloppenburg, Viola Dreager, Ruby Schoenbohm, and Hazel Schreiner.
Visitation with the family will be from 5 – 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at the First Lutheran Church, south of Wiota, with Pastor Mike Bodkins officiating. Burial will be in the First Lutheran Cemetery, south of Wiota.
Memorials are preferred to the First Lutheran Church of Wiota or the Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Helen's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 6, 2019