Service Information Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory 545 Willow Avenue Council Bluffs , IA 51503 (712)-322-7779

Helen Louise (Finken) Moffatt, age 97, of Neola, passed away June 1, 2019 at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.

Helen was born July 26, 1921 in rural Beebeetown, to the late Benhart J. and Mabel (O'Neill) Finken. She graduated from Beebeetown Consolidated High School in 1939 and attended school at Iowa State Teacher's College in Cedar Falls. Helen taught school several years in a country school and at Beebeetown Consolidated. On Feb. 24, 1946, Helen married Richard M. Moffatt in rural Beebeetown. They lived and farmed southeast of Beebeetown. Three daughters were born to this marriage: Sharon Elaine, Beverly Anne and Janice Kay. After Richard's death in August of 1989, Helen remained on the farm until 1993 when she moved to Neola. In 2006, she moved to assisted living residences in Council Bluffs and in 2014 moved to Atlantic Specialty Care.

Helen was very active in the Neola Presbyterian Church for many years. She was a substitute teacher for Tri-Center Community Schools for several years. Helen was always interested in and attended the activities of her children and grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Helen was preceded in death by her brothers, Lynn Finken, Ellis Finken and Verne Finken; sister and husband, Eileen and James McClannahan; sister-in-law and husband, Irene and Clifford Thomas; brother-in-law and wife Sam and Bea Moffatt, and brother-in-law and wife, Jack and Clementine Moffatt.

Helen is survived by children, Sharon (Richard) Redinbaugh of Centerville, Beverly Moffatt of Atlantic, Janice (Jeffrey) Gubbels of Council Bluffs; eight grandchildren, Monty (Jaclyn) Redinbaugh, Mariah (John) Lase, Misty (Jerall Smith) Redinbaugh, Matthew (Michelle) Redinbaugh, Jill (Chuck) Rudy; Eric (Sarah) Gubbels, Chad (Elizabeth Trepp) Gubbels} Heather (Sam) Groenenboom, and 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shirley Finken. Visitation with the family, will be Friday, 5-7 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service will be held Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at Neola Presbyterian Church. Interment will be in the Neola Township Cemetery with a lunch following at the church. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on June 4, 2019

