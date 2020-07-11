1/1
Helen M. McPherson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Mae Ploghoft Reynolds Boldrey McPherson of Phoenix, Ariz. passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the age of 94.
She was born in Atlantic, Jan. 28, 1926 to Grover and Jenny Ora Ploghoft. During WWII she taught at a small country schoolhouse. She married in 1944 to WWII Navy veteran Don Reynolds.and then located to Phoenix where Don, was an advertising manager for Montgomery Wards, and local musician. They were parents to Judith and Joel. He died in 1954 at the VA Hospital. Later Helen married Mel Boldrey and Dean and Brenda joined the family. In 1963, Mel was killed in an auto accident. Widowed with four children, Helen went to Phoenix College where she earned her AA degree. She then transferred to ASU and earned her BA in education, and graduated with High Distinction earning her Masters degrees in education in 1967. She started her 26 year teaching career in special education at the Paradise Valley School District.
She married Rev Ian McPherson in 1974 adding four stepsons, Andrew, Greg, Bruce and Scott to the family. She was involved in many areas of the church including being an Elder, Sunday School teacher and Superintendent. After retiring, Helen volunteered at several places including Crisis Nursery, and 14 years at St. Josephs Hospital ER and Barrows Neurological Institute. She also did Cancer prevention presentations and was an advocate for St. Josephs Hospital in various school districts and for patients.
After moving to Beatitudes Campus in 2002, she volunteered at Agelink Child Care for five years and the Beatitudes Healthcare Center for over 12 years. She is preceded in death by her son Dean, stepson Bruce, granddaughter Heather, her parents Grover and Ora, siblings Ernest, Hazel, Gladys, Dorothy, Maxine, Bonnie, Dale, Lester, and Ronald. She is survived by her sister Betty, children Judy, Joel, Brenda, stepsons Andrew, Greg, Scott, 11 grandchildren and five great- grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday July 18 at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N. 7th Street Phoenix. Ariz.
A private family internment of ashes to follow at 12:30 pm at Greenwood Memory Lawn located at 719 N. 27th Ave. Phoenix, Ariz.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to "Child Crisis Arizona" at www.childcrisisaz.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Hansen Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Interment
12:30 PM
Greenwood Memory Lawn
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 944-1561
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hansen Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 10, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved