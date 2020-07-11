Helen Mae Ploghoft Reynolds Boldrey McPherson of Phoenix, Ariz. passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the age of 94.
She was born in Atlantic, Jan. 28, 1926 to Grover and Jenny Ora Ploghoft. During WWII she taught at a small country schoolhouse. She married in 1944 to WWII Navy veteran Don Reynolds.and then located to Phoenix where Don, was an advertising manager for Montgomery Wards, and local musician. They were parents to Judith and Joel. He died in 1954 at the VA Hospital. Later Helen married Mel Boldrey and Dean and Brenda joined the family. In 1963, Mel was killed in an auto accident. Widowed with four children, Helen went to Phoenix College where she earned her AA degree. She then transferred to ASU and earned her BA in education, and graduated with High Distinction earning her Masters degrees in education in 1967. She started her 26 year teaching career in special education at the Paradise Valley School District.
She married Rev Ian McPherson in 1974 adding four stepsons, Andrew, Greg, Bruce and Scott to the family. She was involved in many areas of the church including being an Elder, Sunday School teacher and Superintendent. After retiring, Helen volunteered at several places including Crisis Nursery, and 14 years at St. Josephs Hospital ER and Barrows Neurological Institute. She also did Cancer prevention presentations and was an advocate for St. Josephs Hospital in various school districts and for patients.
After moving to Beatitudes Campus in 2002, she volunteered at Agelink Child Care for five years and the Beatitudes Healthcare Center for over 12 years. She is preceded in death by her son Dean, stepson Bruce, granddaughter Heather, her parents Grover and Ora, siblings Ernest, Hazel, Gladys, Dorothy, Maxine, Bonnie, Dale, Lester, and Ronald. She is survived by her sister Betty, children Judy, Joel, Brenda, stepsons Andrew, Greg, Scott, 11 grandchildren and five great- grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday July 18 at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N. 7th Street Phoenix. Ariz.
A private family internment of ashes to follow at 12:30 pm at Greenwood Memory Lawn located at 719 N. 27th Ave. Phoenix, Ariz.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to "Child Crisis Arizona" at www.childcrisisaz.org