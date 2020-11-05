Helen M. Petersen, 98, of Elk Horn, Iowa, formerly of Atlantic passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A graveside service take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9 at the Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery.
Per Helen's wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic, or the Museum of Danish America in Elk Horn.
The arrangements for Helen Petersen are being handled at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com