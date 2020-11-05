1/
Helen Marie Petersen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen M. Petersen, 98, of Elk Horn, Iowa, formerly of Atlantic passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A graveside service take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9 at the Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery.
Per Helen's wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic, or the Museum of Danish America in Elk Horn.
The arrangements for Helen Petersen are being handled at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved