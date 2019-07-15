Howard Reed, 94, of Council Bluffs,and formerly of Atlantic, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at Midlands Living Center in Council Bluffs.
A Scripture Service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 19 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial, with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard will be held in the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be held prior to the service on Friday beginning at 10 a.m. at Roland Funeral Home. Memorials are preferred to the family for a later designation.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Howard's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
