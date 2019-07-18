Howard Reed, 94, of Council Bluffs, and formerly of Atlantic, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at Midlands Living Center in Council Bluffs.

The son of Frank Alford "Rusty," and Cecil Marie (Mailander) Reed, Howard Glen Reed was born Oct. 15, 1924, in Wiota. He attended Wiota Consolidated Schools, graduating in 1943. On June 8, 1943, he enlisted in the United States Navy during WWII and was a quartermaster on a ship stationed in Pearl Harbor. He was honorably discharged on April 1, 1946. After the Navy, Howard worked several jobs around southwest Iowa. He ran Reed's Store along with his wife in Wiota until becoming a truck driver for a new company, Chip Carriers (Frito Lay). He moved to Council Bluffs and Topeka for that job. Then he moved to Utah with his second wife. He became co-owner of two Red Wing Shoe Stores. After retiring, he lived in Colorado for several years before returning to Atlantic. Howard enjoyed golfing, boating, fishing, and travel. He was a jack of all trades and loved to solve problems.

Howard is survived by his children, Ed (Pam) Reed of Swansea, Mass., Teresa Valyer of Council Bluffs and Linda (Ron) Hansen of Omaha; eight grandchildren; several great grandchildren; his siblings, Lloyd Reed, Benita Rasmussen and Marlene Anderson all of Atlantic; sister-in-law, Norma Reed of Atlantic; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Greg Reed; an infant brother, Francis Reed; and recently by his brothers, Duane Reed and Richard Reed; his sisters-in-law, Wanda Reed and Lucy Reed; and his brothers-in-law, Russ Rasmussen and Ralph Anderson.

Visitation with the family present will be held prior to the service on Friday beginning at 10 a.m. at Roland Funeral Home.

A Scripture Service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 19 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, with Father Trevor Chicoine of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church as celebrant. Burial, with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard will be held in the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to the family for a later designation.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Howard's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com. Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on July 18, 2019