Hugh B. Newton, 90, of Lewis, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Heritage House in Atlantic..
Hugh was born Dec. 8, 1929, in Ringgold County, to Don Grover and Goldie Fern (Bassett) Newton. He grew up in southern Iowa. Hugh lived in San Diego, Calif. while in the US Navy for four years, then returned to southern Iowa. In 1962, he and Hazel moved to Atlantic, and then in 1989, they made their home in Lewis.
He married Hazel L. Shields on Aug. 28, 1950, in Osceola.
Hugh was an appliance repairman for Gillan Gas and Appliance and then Thermogas. Later, he owned and operated Newton 66 Gas Station. After his retirement, he served as Mayor of Lewis for several years.
He was a former member and president of the Atlantic Police Reserves, a member of the American Legion, Amvets, and a communications officer for Cass County Civil Defense.
Hugh enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with family. His favorite thing to do while camping was to have the ground squirrels eat Cheetos from his hands.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Fern Newton; his wife, Hazel; two children, Denise Siedelmann and Aaron Newton; and numerous brothers, sisters and in-laws.
Hugh is survived by his children, Dan (Cheryl) Newton, Diana (Wayne) Livingston and Donna (Ed) Leazenby; a son-in-law, Lee Siedelmann; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Al (Colleen) Newton and Gary (Lucy) Newton; many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
Open visitation will be held from 9 a.m. – noon Tuesday, June 2 at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday June 2, at Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis.
Memorials may be left to the family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Hugh was born Dec. 8, 1929, in Ringgold County, to Don Grover and Goldie Fern (Bassett) Newton. He grew up in southern Iowa. Hugh lived in San Diego, Calif. while in the US Navy for four years, then returned to southern Iowa. In 1962, he and Hazel moved to Atlantic, and then in 1989, they made their home in Lewis.
He married Hazel L. Shields on Aug. 28, 1950, in Osceola.
Hugh was an appliance repairman for Gillan Gas and Appliance and then Thermogas. Later, he owned and operated Newton 66 Gas Station. After his retirement, he served as Mayor of Lewis for several years.
He was a former member and president of the Atlantic Police Reserves, a member of the American Legion, Amvets, and a communications officer for Cass County Civil Defense.
Hugh enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with family. His favorite thing to do while camping was to have the ground squirrels eat Cheetos from his hands.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Fern Newton; his wife, Hazel; two children, Denise Siedelmann and Aaron Newton; and numerous brothers, sisters and in-laws.
Hugh is survived by his children, Dan (Cheryl) Newton, Diana (Wayne) Livingston and Donna (Ed) Leazenby; a son-in-law, Lee Siedelmann; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Al (Colleen) Newton and Gary (Lucy) Newton; many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
Open visitation will be held from 9 a.m. – noon Tuesday, June 2 at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday June 2, at Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis.
Memorials may be left to the family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jun. 3, 2020.