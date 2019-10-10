Home

Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Hugh Barrs Obituary
Hugh Barrs, 9, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.
Visitation with the family present will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Open visitation will be available on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until time of the family visitation.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Atlantic Evangelical Free Church. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Family members say to those who want to send memorials that the family will be making donations to Mercy Medical Center Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in Des Moines, ChildServe in Johnston, and Children's Hospital in Omaha, Neb.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Hugh's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019
