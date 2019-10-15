|
|
Hugh Barrs, 9, precious son of Ian Stroud and Buffy Jo Beth (Roland) Barrs, ran into the arms of Jesus, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.
Hugh Arthur Stroud Barrs was born at home on July 11, 2010, in Atlantic. Hugh was born having suffered a severe brain injury in utero resulting in spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy and various other serious health complications. When he was young, Hugh travelled the world . . . He was off to Okoboji at one month old, a week after leaving Omaha NICU on Hospice, and then twice to England to visit family and be in his dad's home country, where he and his siblings gathered with 4 generations of family, meeting his great-grandmother Muriel.
He loved spending time surrounded by family and hanging out with his siblings; he loved to have his shoulders and head and tummy rubbed and to be cuddled up in a warm embrace.
At the age of 3, Hugh's smile lit up when he went horseback riding for Hippotherapy. Later that year was the beginning of his more serious battles with illness and he spent many hours in the hospital and PICU (averaging 6-8 hospitalizations a year). At the age of 3 ½, he moved to ChildServe in Johnston for what was, at the time, supposed to be a temporary placement till home health care help could be established. Eventually ChildServe became his permanent home due to a combination of lack of home health nurses and his severe medical fragility. Highlights of his life were relaxing while swimming, listening to audio books, dressing up for Halloween and all the staff members of Omaha Children's Hospital, ChildServe and Mercy PICU who became his friends. No matter what difficult time Hugh was in, he often out of nowhere, managed a smile and kept a sense of peace and calmness. Hugh endured throughout his life with strength, grace, and surrounded by the hope of Heaven.
Hugh's infectious smile will be deeply missed by his parents, Ian and Buffy Barrs; siblings, Fiona, Emmaline and Drew; grandparents, Warren and Amy Roland of Atlantic and John and Jill Barrs of Liss Hampshire, Great Britain; aunts, uncles and cousins, Heidi (Larry) Hinman and their children, Dani, Landon, Delaney and Roland; James (Heidi) Roland and their children, Sophia, Maria, Peter and William; BJ (Jessica) Roland and their children, Matthew, Henry, Hero, Oliver, and Adam; Spencer (Anna) Roland and their children, Olivia, Grayson, and Piper; Jo Beth (John) Lee and their children, Brooke and Bonnie; Robin (Sarah) Barrs; and Jamie (Imogen Gowar) Barrs and their daughter, Clara; his godparents, Abi and Mike Seaman and Don Seehusen and many extended family and friends in Britain and the United States.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Jack and Marian Foster, Ernest Victor "Peter" Barrs and Muriel (Barrs) Campbell, Burdette and Martha Roland and Adolph and Jewel "Jo" Paul; and extended family's babies lost in miscarriage.
Visitation with the family present will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Open visitation will be available on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until time of the family visitation.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Atlantic Evangelical Free Church, with Pastor Don McLean and Pastor James Roland officiating. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
If you wish to send memorials to Hugh's family, they will later be making donations to Mercy Medical Center Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in Des Moines, Iowa, ChildServe in Johnston, Iowa and Children's Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska-all of whom the family is forever grateful to for their exceptional care of and love for Hugh.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Hugh's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2019