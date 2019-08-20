|
Inez (Klindt) Dreager, 82, of Atlantic, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at her home in Atlantic.
Visitation with family will be from 5 – 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22 at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 23 at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic, with burial in the Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery, Elk Horn.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2019