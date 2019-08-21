|
Inez Rosemary (Klindt) Dreager, 82, of Atlantic, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at her home in Atlantic.
Inez was born Jan. 17, 1937, in Defiance, to George and Helen (Schuning) McKnabb. She grew up in rural Harlan and attended school there graduating from Harlan High School in 1954.
On Feb. 5, 1956, Inez married Bernard Lynn Klindt at the First United Methodist Church in Harlan. Four children blessed this marriage. Bernard and Inez farmed and milked cows and moved several times before settling in rural Elk Horn. Bernard passed away in 1979.
Sept. 2, 1983, she married Lloyd Dreager and he passed away in 1989.
Farming was Inez' way of life. She also enjoyed working part time at Schweser's and at Orscheln's after moving to Atlantic in December of 1997. She was a past member of Buck Creek Methodist Church. She was active in United Methodist Women, taught Sunday School and Bible School. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and was part of the Grace circle, and the bell choir.
Inez enjoyed playing cards, dancing, crocheting, flower gardening, vegetable gardening, volunteering at the food bank, and folding church bulletins. She also loved spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren as well as watching all kinds of sports.
Preceding Inez in death were her parents; husbands, Bernard and Lloyd; and granddaughter, Jodi Grote.
Those surviving Inez are her children, Cynthia (Rich) Garvey of Boone, Diane (Dale) Grote of Bloomington, Ind., Lowell (Paula) Klindt of Elk Horn, and Patricia (Gerald) Snyder of Murray, IA; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn (Paul) Schroder of Hancock, Mildred (Norman) Nielsen of Dunlap, and Betty (Eugene) Juhl of Irwin; as well as many nieces, nephews, family and many friends.
Visitation with family will be from 5 – 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22 at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 23, at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic, with burial in the Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery, Elk Horn.
Memorials may be left to the family to be designated later.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 21, 2019