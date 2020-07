Inga Henry, 88, of Audubon, died July 2, 2020 at the Friendship Home in Audubon.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 8 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Audubon.



The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store