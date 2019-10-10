Home

Iola B. Wilson

Iola B. Wilson Obituary
Iola B. Wilson, 94, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Visitation with family will be from 2 – 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13 at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct.14 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church south of Wiota. Burial will be in the First Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials may be left to the Heritage House or to the Good Samaritan Foundation.
Memorials may be left to the Heritage House or to the Good Samaritan Foundation.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019
