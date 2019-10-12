|
Iola B. Wilson, 94, of Atlantic, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Iola was born Aug. 14, 1925, in Cumberland, to William and Louisa (Tibken) Sager.
She had lived on the farm south of Wiota for 40 years. She also lived in Boulder, Colo., for 20 years and then in Anita and Atlantic. On Sept. 7, 1941, she married Lawrence Waldau in Maryville, Mo. She then married Harold Wilson on Oct. 27, 2001, at Ida Grove.
Iola helped on the farm as well as working as a bookkeeper for Walnut Grove and for Flatiron Paving in Boulder, Colo. She received her GED later on in life.
She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church south of Wiota as well as a member of the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church in Boulder. Iola was in the church choir, a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher, and a member of the ladies aid.
Iola and Lawrence were great dancers and enjoyed dancing to big band music. They never missed the Lawrence Welk show. She was on the Wiota girls' basketball team that won the state tournament in 1940. She also played recreational basketball later on. Iola enjoyed doing arts and crafts that were Christmas oriented. She also like playing pinochle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Louise Sager; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bruno and Louise Waldau; her husbands, Lawrence Waldau and Harold Wilson; a son-in-law, Larry Keyser; great-grandparents, Peter and Arvilla Tibkin; a brother, Harvey Sager; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pauline and Ralph Sandhorst; and her great-aunt and uncle, Lizzie and John Sager.
Iola is survived by her daughter, Connie Keyser of Council Bluffs; a son, Larry (Elaine) Waldau of Lafayette, Colo.; grandchildren, Chris (Michelle) Keyser of Omaha, Neb., Darren (Sheila) Keyser of Council Bluffs, Ryan (Corine) Waldau of Erie, Colo., Paula (Ryan) Hale of Estes Park, Colo.; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Bill Sager of Texas; and a sister-in-law, Evelyn Sager of Atlantic.
Visitation with family will be from 2 – 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 14 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church south of Wiota. Burial will be in the First Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials may be left to the Heritage House Good Samaritan Foundation.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 12, 2019