Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for Iola Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iola B. Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iola B. Wilson Obituary
Iola B. Wilson, 94, of Atlantic, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Iola was born Aug. 14, 1925, in Cumberland, to William and Louisa (Tibken) Sager.
She had lived on the farm south of Wiota for 40 years. She also lived in Boulder, Colo., for 20 years and then in Anita and Atlantic. On Sept. 7, 1941, she married Lawrence Waldau in Maryville, Mo. She then married Harold Wilson on Oct. 27, 2001, at Ida Grove.
Iola helped on the farm as well as working as a bookkeeper for Walnut Grove and for Flatiron Paving in Boulder, Colo. She received her GED later on in life.
She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church south of Wiota as well as a member of the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church in Boulder. Iola was in the church choir, a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher, and a member of the ladies aid.
Iola and Lawrence were great dancers and enjoyed dancing to big band music. They never missed the Lawrence Welk show. She was on the Wiota girls' basketball team that won the state tournament in 1940. She also played recreational basketball later on. Iola enjoyed doing arts and crafts that were Christmas oriented. She also like playing pinochle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Louise Sager; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bruno and Louise Waldau; her husbands, Lawrence Waldau and Harold Wilson; a son-in-law, Larry Keyser; great-grandparents, Peter and Arvilla Tibkin; a brother, Harvey Sager; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pauline and Ralph Sandhorst; and her great-aunt and uncle, Lizzie and John Sager.
Iola is survived by her daughter, Connie Keyser of Council Bluffs; a son, Larry (Elaine) Waldau of Lafayette, Colo.; grandchildren, Chris (Michelle) Keyser of Omaha, Neb., Darren (Sheila) Keyser of Council Bluffs, Ryan (Corine) Waldau of Erie, Colo., Paula (Ryan) Hale of Estes Park, Colo.; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Bill Sager of Texas; and a sister-in-law, Evelyn Sager of Atlantic.
Visitation with family will be from 2 – 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 14 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church south of Wiota. Burial will be in the First Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials may be left to the Heritage House Good Samaritan Foundation.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now