Irene A. Neslahn, 96, of Audubon, died March 8, 2019 at The Friendship Home in Audubon.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 14 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Gray Cemetery, west of Gray. There will be a Rosary on Wednesday, March 13 at 4 p.m. following by a visitation at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon a 5 p.m.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

