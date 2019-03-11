Irene A. Neslahn, 96, of Audubon, died March 8, 2019 at The Friendship Home in Audubon.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 14 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Gray Cemetery, west of Gray. There will be a Rosary on Wednesday, March 13 at 4 p.m. following by a visitation at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon a 5 p.m.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 11, 2019