Irene A. Meislahn

Obituary

Irene A. Neslahn, 96, of Audubon, died March 8, 2019 at The Friendship Home in Audubon.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 14 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Gray Cemetery, west of Gray. There will be a Rosary on Wednesday, March 13 at 4 p.m. following by a visitation at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon a 5 p.m.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 11, 2019
