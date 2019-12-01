Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO 65714
(417) 724-2400
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivan Porter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivan Henry (Ike) Porter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ivan Henry (Ike) Porter Obituary
Ivan Henry (Ike) Porter, 89, of Nixa, Mo., passed away on Nov. 25, 2019.
Ike was born in Wiota on Oct. 3, 1930 to Ralph and Marie (Aldag) Porter. He graduated from Cumberland High School in 1948.
Ike married Annette Marie Fletcher on March 11, 1951 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wiota. This union was blessed with 68 happy years and three children.
Ike worked at many types of jobs during his life. Primarily, he worked as a highly skilled finish carpenter. Employed at Sanford Homes in Arapahoe County, Colorado, he became the supervisor of custom homes and was greatly respected.
Ike is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Marie Porter. He is survived by his wife, Annette, children Colleen Baker, Vicki Porter-McGowan (Mike), and Dallas Porter (Cynthia), a sister Doris Comes (Gary), six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. A short visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 in Redeemer Lutheran Church, Nixa, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Springfield, Missouri.
Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa, Mo.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ivan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -