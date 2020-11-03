Jackie Rich, 83, of Atlantic, died of COVID-caused pneumonia on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic,
She was born July 26, 1937, to Joseph and Agnes Twomey.
She is survived by her children in Minnesota, Joan, Sue and Andy and her daughter Julie Hepburn in Lincoln, Neb., and her grandchildren, Angie and Robby Hepburn.
Jackie will be buried in the Atlantic Cemetery. A small informal service will be held in the spring or summer of 2021. To be notified of details, email her daughters at jackiespicnic@gmail.com
.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic, is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.