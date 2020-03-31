|
Jacqueline N. Hotchkin, 54, of Atlantic passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, in the comfort of her home.
Jacqueline Noelle was born Jan. 16, 1966, in Atlantic, to Luther Henry and Julia Margret (Eckenfels) Gillett. She lived her entire life in Atlantic attending the Atlantic school system and graduating from Atlantic High School in 1984. She furthered her education at Iowa Western earning an Associate's Degree in Fine Arts graduating in 1987. On April 22, 2000, which was Earth Day, she was united in marriage to Derek Hotchkin.
Jacquie was the owner of Hotch Studios Graphics Design for over 13 years. The rest of her professional career was in book publishing to inhouse marketing.
Watching the colors of a sunset and going on walks in the park were among her favorite things. She enjoyed listening to the Beatles, on vinyl, while sipping on a glass of wine. Music, movies and art were a big part of her life but nothing compared to the love of her family.
Preceding Jacquie in death were her parents, Luther and Julia Gillett; her grandparents, Ted and Wilma Eckenfels; and her father-in-law, Larry Hotchkin.
Those left with loving memories are her husband, Derek Hotchkin of Atlantic, and her two cats, Tis and Taffie; her sisters, Anne (Eddie) Binns of Clarinda, and Pam (Scott) Schoenrock of Atlantic; nieces and nephews, Wendy (Brice) Lilly and their children Gavin and Chloe all of St. Joseph, Mo., Dustin Binns of Clarinda, Benton (Mary) Schoenrock of Des Moines, and Clay Schoenrock of Des Moines; and her mother-in-law, Helen Hotchkin of Atlantic.
Per Jacquie's request, cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences maybe left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 31, 2020