Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Hotchkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline N. Hotchkin


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline N. Hotchkin Obituary
Jacqueline N. Hotchkin, 54, of Atlantic passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, in the comfort of her home.
Jacqueline Noelle was born Jan. 16, 1966, in Atlantic, to Luther Henry and Julia Margret (Eckenfels) Gillett. She lived her entire life in Atlantic attending the Atlantic school system and graduating from Atlantic High School in 1984. She furthered her education at Iowa Western earning an Associate's Degree in Fine Arts graduating in 1987. On April 22, 2000, which was Earth Day, she was united in marriage to Derek Hotchkin.
Jacquie was the owner of Hotch Studios Graphics Design for over 13 years. The rest of her professional career was in book publishing to inhouse marketing.
Watching the colors of a sunset and going on walks in the park were among her favorite things. She enjoyed listening to the Beatles, on vinyl, while sipping on a glass of wine. Music, movies and art were a big part of her life but nothing compared to the love of her family.
Preceding Jacquie in death were her parents, Luther and Julia Gillett; her grandparents, Ted and Wilma Eckenfels; and her father-in-law, Larry Hotchkin.
Those left with loving memories are her husband, Derek Hotchkin of Atlantic, and her two cats, Tis and Taffie; her sisters, Anne (Eddie) Binns of Clarinda, and Pam (Scott) Schoenrock of Atlantic; nieces and nephews, Wendy (Brice) Lilly and their children Gavin and Chloe all of St. Joseph, Mo., Dustin Binns of Clarinda, Benton (Mary) Schoenrock of Des Moines, and Clay Schoenrock of Des Moines; and her mother-in-law, Helen Hotchkin of Atlantic.
Per Jacquie's request, cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences maybe left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -