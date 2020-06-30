Jacquelyn Elaine (Jacque) Jensen, 56, passed away June 22, 2020 at the Hospice of Valley Eckstein Center in Phoenix, Ariz. after a battle with cancer. She was born Nov.30, 1963 in Atlantic, daughter of Johnny and Doris (Fries) Jensen.

Jacque graduated from Atlantic High School and went onto graduate from Morningside College in Sioux City with a degree in business.

She worked at Sears full and part time for 30 years during that time. She also worked at Security National Bank for the last 17 years.

Growing up, she was involved with Girl Scouts, 4-H, delivered the Atlantic News Telegraph, was a members of the Rainbow for Girls and a member of the Order of Eastern Star.

Jacque was a fan of the Sioux City Bandits football team and enjoyed meal games. Christmas was her favorite team of the year. She started shopping in July and would remember everyone with gifts, especially the little ones. She really loved the color purple.

She is survived by her significant other Blake Stadtlander of Sioux City, mother Doris Jensen of Atlantic, brother Scott (Melissa) Jensen of Boise, Idaho, and sister Susan Jensen (Jose DelReal) of Wichita, Kan., niece Danika (Justen) Henault of Meridian, Idaho and nephews: Dane (Eryka) Jensen of Meridian, Idaho, Derick (Krysten) Jensen of Kuma, Idaho, Jase DelReal Jensen and Jon DelReal Jensen of Wichita, Kan., three great nieces and many other extended aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Johnny Jensen, maternal grandparents Herman and Annette Fries, and paternal grandparents Axel and Viva Jensen.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Saturday, July 11 at 11 a.m.

