James E. Lowe, 71, formerly of Brayton, died on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 in Des Moines. He was born Feb. 22, 1949.



Jim is survived by his loving wife Madonna "Bean" Lowe, of the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.



A catered Celebration of Life for all family and friends is planned for Saturday, Nov. 14, at noon in the Jamaica Community Center, 316 Main Street, Jamaica, IA, 50128. Feel free to wear casual clothing. Masks are strongly recommended, please and thank you.

