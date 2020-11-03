1/
James E. Lowe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Lowe, 71, formerly of Brayton, died on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 in Des Moines. He was born Feb. 22, 1949.

Jim is survived by his loving wife Madonna "Bean" Lowe, of the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.

A catered Celebration of Life for all family and friends is planned for Saturday, Nov. 14, at noon in the Jamaica Community Center, 316 Main Street, Jamaica, IA, 50128. Feel free to wear casual clothing. Masks are strongly recommended, please and thank you.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 3, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved