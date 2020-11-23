James Edward Klein was born in Muscatine on Aug. 12, 1924 to Edward and Idabea Klein. He passed after 96 years of life on Nov. 20, 2020. He spent his final days at the Heritage House in Atlantic. It was his desire and the desire of his family to thank the Heritage House employees who cared for him over the last year of his life. While he passed in difficult times, the employees at the Heritage House were understanding at every step and accommodated his family in saying good-bye to their loved one.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne L. Klein, to whom he had been married for 71 years and 360 days. He is also survived by his sister, Katherine Ditto, currently of Tuscan, Ariz, and by numerous nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews and several great- grand nieces and nephews. Jim was also blessed by many close family friends and their children with whom he had many close relationships over the years. Jim and Susanne knew no strangers, loved children and very much loved living in Atlantic, and looking out the window at the golf course and their many friends.
Jim worked for the Iowa Department of Transportation for 43 years at several locations located around the State of Iowa. After leaving the IDOT, he worked for Meyer & Gross Real Estate selling real estate and homes for many years.
Jim deeply loved Susanne and was either with her, talking about her, singing to her or running errands for her as she worked to provide a home for all who entered. He was a blessing to his family and loved to spend his free time golfing, fishing, hunting, dancing and play cards with family and friends.
Jim served in the military (Air Force) and departed for service on Sept. 17, 1943 and returned from service on March 6, 1946. He was an active member at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club and besides enjoying the golf course he donated much time to the club, course and events.
On Jim's behalf, the family wishes to thank those many great friends that loved Jim and supported Jim over his life. Jim fully knew that loving relationships are what matters and we are all surrounded and blessed by family and friends. Jim also knew that these same friends would support Susanne while he was in the nursing home and after he passed. Those blessings brought him comfort and peace over his last days and will bring him peace in the coming days.
A celebration of life will be scheduled by the family at a later date, when family and friends can gather and share their love, memories and time enjoying God's creation.
By Jim's request, this obituary was written by his namesake. Finally, Jim asked for God's continued blessing for Susanne, Jim's family, his friends and his community as we all walk forward on the same path of life given to each of us by God for his glory.
Memorials may be made to the Atlantic Public Library Children's Department or the Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jim's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.