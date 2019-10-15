|
|
|
James "Jim" Johnson, 85, of Exira, died Oct. 13, 2019 at the Exira Care Center in Exira.
Memorial Services will be held Friday, Oct. 18 at 10:30 a.m. at the Exira Lutheran Church in Exira. Interment will be in the Exira Cemetery at a later date. Family visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the Exira Lutheran Church in Exira.
Survivors include his wife Donna Johnson of Exira.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2019