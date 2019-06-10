Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James R. Weary. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James R. Weary, 81, entered into his eternal home on June 4, 2019. Born in Belleville, Kansas, on Aug. 3, 1937, he was the third child of Robert and Mildred (Russell) Weary.

Jim was an early overcomer needing numerous surgeries to correct the birth defect of a cleft palate. But once that was taken care of he began singing and later he even learned to play a saxophone. He loved doing both of these at church and other functions all of his life.

He attended Wentworth Military Academy High School and Junior College. Then attended Nebraska Wesleyan College graduating with a biology major.

Jim met and fell in love with a young, beautiful, Mother of two boys. He and Bonnie were married May 26, 1961, making him a husband and a Dad. To this marriage, another boy was added.

Jim then chose to become a part of a third generation Weary Grocery Tradition. He learned the grocery business as a young boy, being a stock boy, a clerk, and finally managing a store in Fremont, Neb., for his father. After several successful years in Fremont, Jim and Bonnie moved to Atlantic,, with their three sons, where they purchased Ralph's Super Value in December 1966. In 1982, the store became known as Jim's Atlantic Supermarket. Upon the sale of that store, Jim became Manager of Easter's Foods.

He could often be found caring for his yard and flowers, or meticulously detailing his cars and motorcycles.

Those who knew Jim, were aware of his passion for Nebraska football, and saying, "Go, Big Red"!

Retirement allowed Jim and Bonnie to make several locations their home: Panora; Mountain Home, Ark.; Springfield, Mo. and finally to Killeen, Texas.

Sadly, Jim battled heart issues, jaw cancer and finally succumbed to Alzheimer's, as his mother did, the last years of his life in a Retirement Living Center in Copperas Cove, Texas.

Preceding him in death were: his parents: Robert & Mildred Weary; brother, Dr. Gene Weary; sister, Jeanette Specht; son, Jay Weary; and other family relatives.

Rejoicing on earth about Jim's Heavenly Homegoing are: his wife of 58 years, Bonnie Weary and grandson Michael Jay Weary; step-sons: Ernie (LeAnn) Hawthorne and Paul (Terrie) Hawthorne; step-grandchildren: Christa (Lloyd) Osborn, Christopher (Jennifer) Hawthorne, Bethany (Paul) Borjas, Jenna Hawthorne and Catherine (Joel) White; step-great-grandchildren, Maya, Elijah, Jesse, Jayci, Uriah and Alenah.

Per Jim's wishes cremation has taken place and a private family memorial will be held at a later date.



James R. Weary, 81, entered into his eternal home on June 4, 2019. Born in Belleville, Kansas, on Aug. 3, 1937, he was the third child of Robert and Mildred (Russell) Weary.Jim was an early overcomer needing numerous surgeries to correct the birth defect of a cleft palate. But once that was taken care of he began singing and later he even learned to play a saxophone. He loved doing both of these at church and other functions all of his life.He attended Wentworth Military Academy High School and Junior College. Then attended Nebraska Wesleyan College graduating with a biology major.Jim met and fell in love with a young, beautiful, Mother of two boys. He and Bonnie were married May 26, 1961, making him a husband and a Dad. To this marriage, another boy was added.Jim then chose to become a part of a third generation Weary Grocery Tradition. He learned the grocery business as a young boy, being a stock boy, a clerk, and finally managing a store in Fremont, Neb., for his father. After several successful years in Fremont, Jim and Bonnie moved to Atlantic,, with their three sons, where they purchased Ralph's Super Value in December 1966. In 1982, the store became known as Jim's Atlantic Supermarket. Upon the sale of that store, Jim became Manager of Easter's Foods.He could often be found caring for his yard and flowers, or meticulously detailing his cars and motorcycles.Those who knew Jim, were aware of his passion for Nebraska football, and saying, "Go, Big Red"!Retirement allowed Jim and Bonnie to make several locations their home: Panora; Mountain Home, Ark.; Springfield, Mo. and finally to Killeen, Texas.Sadly, Jim battled heart issues, jaw cancer and finally succumbed to Alzheimer's, as his mother did, the last years of his life in a Retirement Living Center in Copperas Cove, Texas.Preceding him in death were: his parents: Robert & Mildred Weary; brother, Dr. Gene Weary; sister, Jeanette Specht; son, Jay Weary; and other family relatives.Rejoicing on earth about Jim's Heavenly Homegoing are: his wife of 58 years, Bonnie Weary and grandson Michael Jay Weary; step-sons: Ernie (LeAnn) Hawthorne and Paul (Terrie) Hawthorne; step-grandchildren: Christa (Lloyd) Osborn, Christopher (Jennifer) Hawthorne, Bethany (Paul) Borjas, Jenna Hawthorne and Catherine (Joel) White; step-great-grandchildren, Maya, Elijah, Jesse, Jayci, Uriah and Alenah.Per Jim's wishes cremation has taken place and a private family memorial will be held at a later date. Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on June 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Atlantic News Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close