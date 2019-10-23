|
Jan E. Huegerich, 62, of Exira, died Oct. 22, 2019 at the Exira Care Center in Exira.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Oct. 25 at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Exira. Interment will be in the Exira Cemetery in Exira. Family visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a rosary at 5 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira.
Survivors include her husband Mike Huegerich of Exira.
The Kessler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 23, 2019