Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kessler's Exira Funeral Home
234 W South St
Exira, IA 50076
(712) 268-2662
Resources
More Obituaries for Jan Hugerich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jan E. Hugerich

Send Flowers
Jan E. Hugerich Obituary
Jan E. Huegerich, 62, of Exira, died Oct. 22, 2019 at the Exira Care Center in Exira.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Oct. 25 at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Exira. Interment will be in the Exira Cemetery in Exira. Family visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a rosary at 5 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira.
Survivors include her husband Mike Huegerich of Exira.
The Kessler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.