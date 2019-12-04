Home

Jane A. Holt, 72, died on Nov. 24, 2019 in Concord, Calif. from Glioblastoma brain cancer.
She was born on Jan. 24 , 1947 and was raised in Atlantic and Camp Foster on East Okoboji. In her adult life, she lived in Honolulu, Hawaii and the San Francisco bay area, working for the YMCA and Kaiser Permanente. She was an ordained minister at the Center for Spiritual Living. Her spiritual life was important to her.
She is survived by her husband Robin MacKenzie, brothers Charles and John (Kate), nephews Eric and Izaac Holt, Dan and Ben Gordon, great nephew Willem Danneman-Holt, and cousins Pegg Bryant and Sheila Allen. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harl and Verdell Holt. She will be missed.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 4, 2019
