Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Allene Selim (Shepherd). View Sign Service Information Roland Funeral Services 204 E 5th St Atlantic , IA 50022 (712)-243-5492 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Roland Funeral Services 204 E 5th St Atlantic , IA 50022 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Roland Funeral Services 204 E 5th St Atlantic , IA 50022 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Allene Selim (Shepherd), 79, of Atlantic, died May 19, 2019, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.

The daughter of Roger and Leora (Pollock) Shepherd, she was born July 11, 1939, on her grandparents' farm north of Cumberland. She attended rural school, near Cumberland, and graduated from Dilworth High School in Dilworth, Minn. with the Class of 1957. After school, she spent many years in the food service industry and eventually found her way back to Iowa where she was employed at Odin's and the Atlantic Golf and Country Club as kitchen manager for several years before moving to Corning.

In 1989, she was united in marriage to Tom Quinn in Corning. She worked for Wild Rose Buffet and Grill in Corning. Tom passed away in 1991. In 1993, she was united in marriage to Donald Selim in Creston. She later worked for Windrow Restaurant in Creston for many years until retiring from the food industry. Janet worked full-time for Midwest Opportunities in Creston as a resident assistant. She then made her home in Atlantic.

Janet devoted her life to her family and took every opportunity to spend time with them. She had a huge heart; was always very generous and giving. Janet spent countless hours tending to her flowers and vegetable gardens. In her spare time, she enjoyed making candles which she would give out as gifts and was an avid reader of mystery novels. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Salem Lutheran Homes in Elk Horn.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Thomas Quinn and Donald Selim; her parents; infant brother, David Shepherd; brothers and sisters, Douglas Shepherd, Stephen Shepherd, and Joan Johnson; and brother-in-law, Dan Swanson.

Survivors include her loving and devoted niece and nephew, Stephanie (Samantha) Clark of Atlantic, Robert Foss and his significant other, Sieanna Rawlings both of Greenfield; great-nieces and nephews, Kacie Foss of Cheyenne, Wyo., Kayla Foss of Sterling, Colo., Chamilla Colton, Zack Colton, and Josie Colton all of Atlantic, Skyler Rawlings and Zayden Rawlings both of Greenfield; sister, Julie Swanson of Des Moines, Wash.; son, Vern Johnson and significant other, Duane Mantey both of Phoenix, Ariz.; brother-in-law, Thomas Johnson of Corning; and other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday June 1 at 2 p.m. at Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic with family receiving guests from 1-2 p.m.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Janet's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at

Janet Allene Selim (Shepherd), 79, of Atlantic, died May 19, 2019, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.The daughter of Roger and Leora (Pollock) Shepherd, she was born July 11, 1939, on her grandparents' farm north of Cumberland. She attended rural school, near Cumberland, and graduated from Dilworth High School in Dilworth, Minn. with the Class of 1957. After school, she spent many years in the food service industry and eventually found her way back to Iowa where she was employed at Odin's and the Atlantic Golf and Country Club as kitchen manager for several years before moving to Corning.In 1989, she was united in marriage to Tom Quinn in Corning. She worked for Wild Rose Buffet and Grill in Corning. Tom passed away in 1991. In 1993, she was united in marriage to Donald Selim in Creston. She later worked for Windrow Restaurant in Creston for many years until retiring from the food industry. Janet worked full-time for Midwest Opportunities in Creston as a resident assistant. She then made her home in Atlantic.Janet devoted her life to her family and took every opportunity to spend time with them. She had a huge heart; was always very generous and giving. Janet spent countless hours tending to her flowers and vegetable gardens. In her spare time, she enjoyed making candles which she would give out as gifts and was an avid reader of mystery novels. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Salem Lutheran Homes in Elk Horn.She is preceded in death by her husbands, Thomas Quinn and Donald Selim; her parents; infant brother, David Shepherd; brothers and sisters, Douglas Shepherd, Stephen Shepherd, and Joan Johnson; and brother-in-law, Dan Swanson.Survivors include her loving and devoted niece and nephew, Stephanie (Samantha) Clark of Atlantic, Robert Foss and his significant other, Sieanna Rawlings both of Greenfield; great-nieces and nephews, Kacie Foss of Cheyenne, Wyo., Kayla Foss of Sterling, Colo., Chamilla Colton, Zack Colton, and Josie Colton all of Atlantic, Skyler Rawlings and Zayden Rawlings both of Greenfield; sister, Julie Swanson of Des Moines, Wash.; son, Vern Johnson and significant other, Duane Mantey both of Phoenix, Ariz.; brother-in-law, Thomas Johnson of Corning; and other relatives and friends.A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday June 1 at 2 p.m. at Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic with family receiving guests from 1-2 p.m.Roland Funeral Service is caring for Janet's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com. Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Atlantic News Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close