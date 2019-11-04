Home

Janet (Jobe) Kunze Obituary
Janet (Jobe) Kunze, 73, of Lewis, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Neb.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 7 at the United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis. The family will greet friends on Thursday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the United Congregational Methodist Church. A private family burial will be held in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Janet's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 4, 2019
