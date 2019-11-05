|
|
Janet (Jobe) Kunze, 73, of Lewis, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Neb.
Janet Lynne Jobe was born on June 23, 1946, in Atlantic, the daughter of John "Jack" Arthur and Virgil Dean (Starr) Jobe. She grew up in Lewis and as a teenager worked at local truck stops as a waitress. Janet married Roger Crees and the couple lived in the Atlantic area until moving to Perry. While living in Perry, she worked as a waitress at the Elk's Lodge. She later married Larry Hutchinson; living in Perry until Larry's job took them to Ohio. In the early 2000's, the couple moved back to a farm north of Atlantic. In her moves, she was always fortunate with her love of nature to live in a home surrounded by a large outdoor area. After Larry's death, she reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Gary "Doc" Kunze, and the couple later married and made their home north of Atlantic.
Janet was a wonderful cook; candied sweet potatoes and mashed potatoes being a few of her specialties. Her "green thumb" provided her with large vegetable and flowers gardens. She had numerous books on birds and enjoyed learning about, feeding and watching them; cardinals being her favorite. Janet loved to go to the movies, read, and watch the Hallmark channel. She will be remembered for her generous and inviting personality; possibly a bit opinionated at times. In later years as her health declined, she always tried to stay positive and never complained.
She was a member of the Lewis United Congregational Methodist Church and was active in all church activities including bible studies and WFCS. Janet frequently visited the Lewis Library and Lewis Café for meals and socializing with friends.
Janet is survived by her granddaughter, Kiena Crees of Marysville, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Kadence and Alek Crees; brother, Bob (Emily) Jobe of Lewis; sister-in-law, Rosalie Jobe of Atlantic; nieces and nephews, Christie Jobe, Deanne (Larry) Knudsen, Paul (Maureen) Jobe, Pam Blackman, Lee (Vicki) Jobe, Peggy (Rick) McClain, Paula (Rachel) Hensel and Kevin (Laurie) Jobe; and other nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John "Jack" and Virgil Jobe; son, Mikel Crees; husbands, Larry Hutchinson and Gary "Doc" Kunze; and her brothers, Jack and Richard Jobe.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 7 at the United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis with Pastor Jerry Neal officiating. The family will greet friends on Thursday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the United Congregational Methodist Church. A private family burial will be held in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis.
Memorials may be directed to the Lewis United Congregational Methodist Church or the Lewis Heritage Center.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Janet's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2019