Janet L. Nelson, 86, of Casey, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Guthrie County Hospital, in Guthrie Center.
She is survived by her husband, Verdell Nelson of Casey.
Open visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 10-11 a.m. with the funeral starting at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Casey, IA.
Burial will be in Dalmanutha Cemetery, north of Casey.
Hockenberry Funeral Home in Adair is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.