Janet Williams, 85, of Audubon, died May 10, 2020 at her home in Audubon.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Graveside Service will be held Saturday, May 16 at 1 p.m. in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Inurnment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

