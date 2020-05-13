Janet Williams
Janet Williams, 85, of Audubon, died May 10, 2020 at her home in Audubon.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Graveside Service will be held Saturday, May 16 at 1 p.m. in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Inurnment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kessler Funeral Home
515 S Division St
Audubon, IA 50025
712-563-2324
