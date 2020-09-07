Janie A. Lauritsen, 78, of Audubon, died Sept. 5, 2020 at the Exira Care Center in Exira.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. at the St. Patrick's Parish Center in Audubon. A private family interment will be in the Arlington Heights Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the St. Patrick's Parish Center in Audubon.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

