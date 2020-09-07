1/
Janice A. Lauritsen
Janie A. Lauritsen, 78, of Audubon, died Sept. 5, 2020 at the Exira Care Center in Exira.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. at the St. Patrick's Parish Center in Audubon. A private family interment will be in the Arlington Heights Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the St. Patrick's Parish Center in Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Sep. 7, 2020.
