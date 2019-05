Janice Duben, 66, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at her home in Atlantic.Open visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday, May 13 and from 8 a.m. until time of service, Tuesday, May 14 at Roland Funeral Home.Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 14 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Following the service, the family invites you to the First Assembly of God church for a luncheon and time of visitation with the family.Roland Funeral Service is caring for Janice's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.