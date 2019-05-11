Janice Duben, 66, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at her home in Atlantic.
Open visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday, May 13 and from 8 a.m. until time of service, Tuesday, May 14 at Roland Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 14 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Following the service, the family invites you to the First Assembly of God church for a luncheon and time of visitation with the family.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Janice's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 11, 2019