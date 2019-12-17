|
Janice M. Blake, 84 of Atlantic passed away from a sudden illness on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
She was born Jan. 12, 1935 to Jacob and Milda (Hass) Pieken. She graduated from Atlantic High School in 1953. She was married to Bart Blake on Dec. 26, 1953. She was known for cooking and baking for her family, friends, and farm help. She enjoyed her bowling league and card groups. She loved the beach when spending time in Florida over the winter months.
She is survived by her husband Bart, daughter Debbie (Dave) Hibbert, sons Randy (Chris) Blake, Roger (Gerri) Blake, and Tom (Beth) Blake. Grandchildren Matt (Heather) Hibbert, Kim (Jason) Mottert, Zach Hibbert, Ashley (Joel) Otte, Bria (Nate) Schechinger, Bennett (Kirstin) Blake, Courtney (Matt) Brewer, Amanda Blake, Alisha (Tyler) Wagner, Katie (Sam) Bateman, Nathan (Melinda) Blake and Amber Blake. Eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Floyd Pieken, Ronald Pieken, Norma Campbell, Dorothy Walter, Ruth Brown and Margaret Lowary and great-grandson Becker Blake.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 16 at the United Church of Christ in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the service on Monday at the church starting at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please send a memorial to the United Church of Christ in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Janice's family and her arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 17, 2019