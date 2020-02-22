|
Jay Dee Mendenhall, 91, of Lone Tree, formerly of Audubon, died Feb. 8, 2020 at the Pioneer Park Care Center in Lone Tree.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Arlington Heights Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be Monday, Feb. 24 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon.
Survivors include his wife Peggy Mendenhall of Lone Tree.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 22, 2020