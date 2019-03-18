Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jay Delbert Brehmer. View Sign

Jay Delbert Brehmer, born in Lincoln, Neb. on Aug. 29, 1965 to wonderful parents, Delbert and Judith Brehmer. The family moved to Cedar Rapids, shortly after he started grade school. He graduated from Washington High School, where he was an active member of the debate team. He attended Drake University where he received a bachelor's degree in Corporate Finance, and was heavily involved in his fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, and won the True Gentleman award while in school . After graduation, he married his college sweetheart, Carol Izzard, the love of his life.

Jay and Carol got married in Kansas City, Mo. on Sept. 17, 1988. They spent the following years in Des Moines, working and making memories. On March 23, 1994, they were blessed with their first child, a daughter, Jordan Ashley Brehmer. A couple years later, on Aug. 30, 1996 they had another child, a son, Justin Jay Brehmer. While in Des Moines, Jay's first corporate finance job was at R.G. Dickinson, which started a lifelong love for business. From there, he continued to advance his career in the Oil and Gas Industry in both Houston and Kansas City with his family by his side.

Jay was the best husband, father, son, brother, friend, and neighbor. It was his dream to have a place where his family and friends could escape to. He went on to pioneer the revival of his family's land, the Southplace. It quickly developed into a little piece of Heaven on Earth, a sanctuary for both loved ones and wildlife, where everyone is and has always been welcomed with open arms. The values that he held closest to him were the importance of family and friends. He has been known as a "lifter", someone who lifts the spirits of others and helps people become better just for having known and interacted with him. A little bit of him lives inside of all of us.

Jay is preceded in death by his grandparents, Lester and Violet Brehmer & Harold and Mary Hansen, and father in law, James Izzard.

Jay's legacy is upheld by his wife Carol; daughter Jordan Brehmer; son Justin Brehmer; parents, Del and Judy Brehmer; brother Jeff (Suzi) Brehmer; mother-in-law, Peggy Izzard; brother and sister in law, Jeff (Michelle Vietor) Izzard; Randy (Becky) Izzard; nieces and nephews, Grant and Peyton Brehmer, Faith Vietor, Jennifer (Michael) Lateur, Jana (Brian) Bell, Jordan (Becky) Shaw, Bailey Shaw; and many, many more friends and extended family.

A 1 p.m. funeral service was held on Monday, March 18 at the Walnut Presbyterian Church in Walnut with Rev. Bill Switzer officiating. Honorary casket bearers were the SAE fraternity brothers. Active casket bearers were Ted Engle, Ted Johnson, Dan Carlson, John Schwarz, Cooper Schwarz, Grant Brehmer, Brandon Buffington, Tim Bianco and Larry Furman. Interment was held at Layton Township Cemetery in Walnut. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

