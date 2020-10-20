Jay Kelly Patrick O'Brien, the son of Joseph and Doris (Freeburg) O'Brien, was born April 6, 1958, in Atlantic, and was currently residing in Council Bluffs. He attended school in Atlantic. Jay served in the United States Navy. Following his honorable discharge, he worked construction and later owned and operated his own construction company. He was currently employed with Work Staffing and enjoyed providing transportation for employees to their places of work in the Council Bluffs/Omaha area. Jay was united in marriage to Kristy Jo Mardesen on Sept. 4, 1993 in Okoboji. From this union came two children; Sierra and Kyler.



Jay is survived by his children, Sierra (Russell) Milam, Dubuque; Kyler O'Brien, Council Bluffs; three grandchildren, Langston, Heath and Anna Milam; his siblings, Denise O'Brien (Larry Harris), Atlantic; Jacinta Ahrens, Island Pond, Vermont; John (Gina) O'Brien, Fort Dodge; Mark (Trish) O'Brien, Atlantic; Tim (Chris) O' Brien, Waverly; and Laurine Price, Atlantic.



He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and his sister Mary Jo Thielen. He enjoyed reading, riding his motorcycle, spending time with his loved ones, and became a man strong in his faith. His beloved Grandchildren would describe him as generous, loving,and a good Father.



A private burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Anita. A public Celebration of Life will be held Saturday Oct. 24 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Iron Specialties, Inc. in Atlantic (410 E. Third Street).



The Grandchildren of Jay would respectfully ask you to stay home if you have had exposure within the last 14 days or are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19. If you are unable to attend but would like to send your condolences, please address 1815 Bristol Drive, Dubuque, IA, 52001.

