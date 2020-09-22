1/
Jay K.P. O'Brien
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jay K. P. O'Brien, 62, of Council Bluffs, formerly of Atlantic, died unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, while visiting his brother in Fort Dodge.

Cremation rites have been accorded with Gunderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Fort Dodge.

A service honoring Jay's life will be held at a later date.

Jay is survived by his children, Sierra (Russell) Milam, Dubuque; Kyler O'Brien, Council Bluffs; three grandchildren, Langston, Heath and Anna; his siblings, Denise Harris, Atlantic; Cinta Ahlers, Island Pond, Vermont; John O'Brien, Fort Dodge; Mark O'Brien, Atlantic; Tim O' Brien, Waverly; and Laurine Price, Atlantic. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and his sister Mary Jo Thielen.

Jay Kelly Patrick O'Brien, the son of Joseph and Doris (Freeburg) O'Brien, was born April 6, 1958, in Atlantic. He attended Atlantic High School, lived in Vermont and then returned to Iowa. Jay served in the United States Navy. Following his discharge, he worked in construction and later owned and operated his own construction company. Jay was united in marriage to Kristy Mardesen on Sept. 4, 1993, at Okoboji. He was currently employed with Work Staffing and enjoyed providing transportation for employees to their places of work around Council Bluffs. He enjoyed reading and riding his bicycle and he was a man who had a strong faith.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gunderson Funeral Home
1615 N 15th Street
Fort Dodge, IA 50501
515-576-7128
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved