Jay K. P. O'Brien, 62, of Council Bluffs, formerly of Atlantic, died unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, while visiting his brother in Fort Dodge.



Cremation rites have been accorded with Gunderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Fort Dodge.



A service honoring Jay's life will be held at a later date.



Jay is survived by his children, Sierra (Russell) Milam, Dubuque; Kyler O'Brien, Council Bluffs; three grandchildren, Langston, Heath and Anna; his siblings, Denise Harris, Atlantic; Cinta Ahlers, Island Pond, Vermont; John O'Brien, Fort Dodge; Mark O'Brien, Atlantic; Tim O' Brien, Waverly; and Laurine Price, Atlantic. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and his sister Mary Jo Thielen.



Jay Kelly Patrick O'Brien, the son of Joseph and Doris (Freeburg) O'Brien, was born April 6, 1958, in Atlantic. He attended Atlantic High School, lived in Vermont and then returned to Iowa. Jay served in the United States Navy. Following his discharge, he worked in construction and later owned and operated his own construction company. Jay was united in marriage to Kristy Mardesen on Sept. 4, 1993, at Okoboji. He was currently employed with Work Staffing and enjoyed providing transportation for employees to their places of work around Council Bluffs. He enjoyed reading and riding his bicycle and he was a man who had a strong faith.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store