|
|
On Dec. 6, 2019, at the age of 87 Jean Cleao Wilkins Michalski passed peacefully into heaven.
Jean was born May 2, 1932, to Lee and Mable (Bruner) Wilkins in Massena. Jean, the youngest of 11 children, spent her childhood and young adult life growing up in Atlantic, and attending Atlantic Schools. In Atlantic, Jean met and married Millard "Mike" Michalski, Nov. 17, 1947. Atlantic then became their home for 72 years.
Jean was a devoted wife and mother to three children, Michael, Pamela "Susie," and Richard.
Jean had many interests including sewing, music, dancing, baking and cooking and setting a beautiful table for her family and friends. Every mail carrier who came by her home was often treated to fresh cookies. She was a master Cross Stitch Artist and also enjoyed embroidering hundreds of dish towels which she would promptly give away. Her artwork, to this day hangs in the homes of her family and friends. Jean also loved taking long walks so she could enjoy all the beauty of creation, including her favorite little Cardinal Birds. She also became an avid fisherman, spending many vacations at Greer's Ferry, Arkansas, where she was known to joyfully out-fish her husband, sons and others. She loved the sunrises and sunsets there. Jean was mischievous and always eager for the next little trick she could play on those she loved. We, her family and friends will miss this so much.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, five sisters, and her son Richard.
Jean will be missed by her husband of 72 years, Millard (Mike) Michalski; a son, Michael and wife Sandra of Utica, Miss.; a daughter, Pamela and husband, Pete Klindt, of Des Moines; a daughter-in-law, Lindsay of Van Meter; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 16 in the chapel at the Friendship Home in Audubon.
A service of Christian Burial will take place in the spring with interment to follow at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel.
The family is requesting memorial gifts in lieu of floral gifts to benefit The Friendship Home.
A memorial gift will be selected by Jean's Family and presented in her memory to The Friendship Home of Audubon, where Jean has been a resident for the past seven years.
The family also wishes to thank the entire staff of the Friendship Home for their exemplary care, attention to detail, compassion and friendship to Jeanie and her family.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 16, 2019