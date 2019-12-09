|
Jean Cleao Michalski, 87, of Audubon, and formerly of Atlantic, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Friendship Home in Audubon.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 16, at the Friendship Home Chapel in Audubon. Burial will take place at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel at a later date.
Visitation with family will be held during a luncheon at the Friendship Home following the service.
Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 9, 2019