Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Michalski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Cleao Michalski

Send Flowers
Jean Cleao Michalski Obituary
Jean Cleao Michalski, 87, of Audubon, and formerly of Atlantic, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Friendship Home in Audubon.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 16, at the Friendship Home Chapel in Audubon. Burial will take place at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel at a later date.
Visitation with family will be held during a luncheon at the Friendship Home following the service.
Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -