Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Dean Boeck. View Sign Service Information Steen Funeral Homes Inc 205 W 5Th St Massena , IA 50853 (712)-779-2272 Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Dean Boeck was born in Treynor, the son of Charlie L. and Mernie H. (Racobs) Boeck on May 15, 1933. He passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Greenfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Greenfield, Iowa, at the age of 86.

Jack was the elder of two sons, a brother Jerry. He attended Massena Schools and graduated in 1951. He played basketball and baseball in high school and played in a state championship basketball game. On July 8, 1953, he was united in marriage to Betty Armstrong in the Wiota United Methodist Church. To this union three children were born: John Charles, Gregory Dean and Lori Jean.

Jack was a veteran having served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was also an American Legion member as well as a Shriner. He worked in sales most of his working years. Once retired he and wife Betty loved to travel. They flew to Ireland to visit Betty's family origin. They took cruises and visited many places. They took and Amtrak to California once and said they would never do that again.

Betty passed away on April 8, 2015. That was very difficult for everyone. Jack residing in assisted living in Greenfield began meeting and making new friends and had become a bit of a character at the center. He and a group of nice ladies would have coffee and tell stories. He loved to tell stories and had a lifetime of them. He could recall nearly everything. He began corresponding to relatives and friends through cards and letters. He really enjoyed all the mail he received.

He was prededed in death by his parents; wife, Betty; and brother, Jerry Boeck; son-in-law, David Barlow.

He is survived by his children, John Boeck of Greenfield, Greg Boeck of Council Bluffs, and Lori Barlow of Gillette, Wyo.; grandchildren, Justin and Jill Boeck, Andrew Boeck, Madison Boeck and Mandi Boeck; great grandchildren, Jaxon, Jordan and Grant Boeck; step grandchildren, Michelle Dickens, David Allen Barlow, Shawn Barlow and Daniel Barlow; step great granddaughter, Ava Dickens; other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service for Jack Betty Boeck will be held at a later date. They are both resting at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel. The Steen Funeral Home in Massena is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at

Jack Dean Boeck was born in Treynor, the son of Charlie L. and Mernie H. (Racobs) Boeck on May 15, 1933. He passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Greenfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Greenfield, Iowa, at the age of 86.Jack was the elder of two sons, a brother Jerry. He attended Massena Schools and graduated in 1951. He played basketball and baseball in high school and played in a state championship basketball game. On July 8, 1953, he was united in marriage to Betty Armstrong in the Wiota United Methodist Church. To this union three children were born: John Charles, Gregory Dean and Lori Jean.Jack was a veteran having served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was also an American Legion member as well as a Shriner. He worked in sales most of his working years. Once retired he and wife Betty loved to travel. They flew to Ireland to visit Betty's family origin. They took cruises and visited many places. They took and Amtrak to California once and said they would never do that again.Betty passed away on April 8, 2015. That was very difficult for everyone. Jack residing in assisted living in Greenfield began meeting and making new friends and had become a bit of a character at the center. He and a group of nice ladies would have coffee and tell stories. He loved to tell stories and had a lifetime of them. He could recall nearly everything. He began corresponding to relatives and friends through cards and letters. He really enjoyed all the mail he received.He was prededed in death by his parents; wife, Betty; and brother, Jerry Boeck; son-in-law, David Barlow.He is survived by his children, John Boeck of Greenfield, Greg Boeck of Council Bluffs, and Lori Barlow of Gillette, Wyo.; grandchildren, Justin and Jill Boeck, Andrew Boeck, Madison Boeck and Mandi Boeck; great grandchildren, Jaxon, Jordan and Grant Boeck; step grandchildren, Michelle Dickens, David Allen Barlow, Shawn Barlow and Daniel Barlow; step great granddaughter, Ava Dickens; other relatives and friends.A celebration of life service for Jack Betty Boeck will be held at a later date. They are both resting at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel. The Steen Funeral Home in Massena is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com. Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on June 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Atlantic News Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close