Jean Mehaffey, 77, of Homosassa, Fla., and formerly of Atlantic, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Homosassa, Fla.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Atlantic Cemetery in Atlantic.
Visitation with family will take place during a lunch in the Hockenberry Family Care community room following services.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2019