Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
More Obituaries for Jeanne Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Smith

Jeanne Smith Obituary
Beverly Jeanne Smith, 86, of Atlantic, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.
Jeanne was born May 19, 1933, at Lewis, the daughter of Frank and Hazel (Odem) Howard. She graduated from Atlantic High School with the class of 1951. On Oct. 12, 1952, she married Don Smith in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Jeanne worked for Pub News and Wayne Feeds.
Jeanne always had a smile on her face. She loved visiting with friends every morning when they gathered at Burger King. She liked reading and doing crossword puzzles. She especially enjoyed going to high school sporting events and watching all kinds of sports on TV. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding Jeanne in death were her husband, Don Smith; her parents, Frank and Hazel Howard; and a great-granddaughter, Grace.
Those left to remember and cherish Jeanne are her four daughters, Terri (Mark) Kizzier of Bellevue, Neb., Laurie (Roger) Andersen of Atlantic, Susie (Bob) Hansen of Atlantic, and Connie (Paul) Price of Atlantic; a son, Shawn (Diane) Smith of Graettinger; nine granddaughters, Abby Schuckman, Betsy Kizzier, Allison Mormann, Danielle Staiert, Jill Jacobson, Amanda Schneller, Amy Smith, Lisa Smith and Sandy Smith; 10 great-granddaughters; four great-grandsons; and one sister, Karen (Bob) Lillie of Leawood Park, Kan.
Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
Visitation will be held from 4– 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2020
