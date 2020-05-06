Jeffery Lynn Hansen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeffery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Lynn Hansen, 62, of Atlantic, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at CHI Health Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs.
Jeff was born August 14, 1957, to Harold Herbert and Dolores Rae (Thomsen) Hansen in Atlantic. He grew up in Atlantic and attended the Atlantic High School graduating in 1975.
Through the years, Jeff farmed, was a salesman, and had an entrepreneur's mindset. He had a way of coming up with the next idea and worked hard for his accomplishments.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hanging out at the shop, milling walnut trees, his dogs, and checking on the boys to see how they were doing. He was one to give good advice on how to do things well. Jeff always took great pride in his work and anything he did in life. He also taught his kids to follow the same path.
Teaching his kids how to ski and fish were favorite summertime activities at his parent's lake home in the Ozarks.
Jeff was baptized Missouri Synod Lutheran, was a member of the Elks Lodge #445, North American Hunting Club, and the NRA.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Jeff is survived by his children, John (Wendy) Hansen of Atlantic, Clint (Danielle) Hansen of Atlantic, and Andrea Hansen of Omaha, Neb.; grandchildren, Taylor Hansen, Skyler Handlos, Josie Handlos and Paytin Hansen; his parents, Herb and Dolores Hansen of Atlantic, IA; three brothers, Steve (Ann) Hansen of Oakland, Mark Hansen and Todd Hansen, both of Atlantic; and by several nieces and nephews.
PLEASE NOTE: Because of Covid possibly affecting some family members the visitation has been cancelled and the funeral and graveside services are now PRIVATE.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved