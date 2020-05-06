Jeffrey Lynn Hansen, 62, of Atlantic, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at CHI Health Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs.
Jeff was born August 14, 1957, to Harold Herbert and Dolores Rae (Thomsen) Hansen in Atlantic. He grew up in Atlantic and attended the Atlantic High School graduating in 1975.
Through the years, Jeff farmed, was a salesman, and had an entrepreneur's mindset. He had a way of coming up with the next idea and worked hard for his accomplishments.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hanging out at the shop, milling walnut trees, his dogs, and checking on the boys to see how they were doing. He was one to give good advice on how to do things well. Jeff always took great pride in his work and anything he did in life. He also taught his kids to follow the same path.
Teaching his kids how to ski and fish were favorite summertime activities at his parent's lake home in the Ozarks.
Jeff was baptized Missouri Synod Lutheran, was a member of the Elks Lodge #445, North American Hunting Club, and the NRA.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Jeff is survived by his children, John (Wendy) Hansen of Atlantic, Clint (Danielle) Hansen of Atlantic, and Andrea Hansen of Omaha, Neb.; grandchildren, Taylor Hansen, Skyler Handlos, Josie Handlos and Paytin Hansen; his parents, Herb and Dolores Hansen of Atlantic, IA; three brothers, Steve (Ann) Hansen of Oakland, Mark Hansen and Todd Hansen, both of Atlantic; and by several nieces and nephews.
PLEASE NOTE: Because of Covid possibly affecting some family members the visitation has been cancelled and the funeral and graveside services are now PRIVATE.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 6, 2020.