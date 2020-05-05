Jeffrey Lynn Hansen
Jeffrey Lynn Hansen, 62, of Atlantic, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at CHI Health Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs.

Visitation with family present will be held from 3– 7 p.m., Thursday, May 7 at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic. Per CDC and Iowa Covid regulations no more than ten people may attend the visitation at a time and social distancing of six feet must be adhered to.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 8 at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery. As per CDC and Iowa Covid Regulations, the limit of people attending a funeral or burial service has been lifted. However, we must implement the six foot social distancing between people attending the service.

Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 5, 2020.
