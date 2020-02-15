Home

Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Anita
1003 Main Street
Anita, IA 50020
712-762-3538
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Anita
1003 Main Street
Anita, IA 50020
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Exira Lutheran Church
Exira, IA
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Exira Event Center
Jeffrey "Jeff" Roberts


1959 - 2020
Jeffrey "Jeff" Roberts Obituary
Jeffrey "Jeff" Roberts, 60, of Anita, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
Jeff was born Nov. 28, 1959, in Audubon, to Jefferson Curtis and E. Janell (Nielsen) Roberts. He grew up on the family farm between Exira and Brayton and attended school in Exira. Jeff graduated from the Exira High School in 1978. He had been a resident of the Exira, Brayton and Anita area all his life.
In 1981, he married Judy Paulsen.
He had been a manager at Crop Mate in Brayton. He later did custom application of fertilizer. In 2014, he became the owner of Shooter's Tavern in Anita.
Jeff had been a member of the Exira Lutheran Church and the Brayton Evangelical Lutheran Church. He had also been a member of the Exira Fire Department for many years.
He enjoyed riding his Harley trike, camping, hunting, fishing in Canada, and playing pool. It was also Jeff's belief that you stood when the national anthem played before a sporting event.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jefferson Roberts, and his grandparents, Rasmus and Alma Nielsen, and Cecil and Ella Roberts.
Jeff is survived by his special friend, Lisa Wahlert of Anita; his mother, E. Janell Roberts of Exira; a sister, Jane (Scott) Houchins of Exira; a brother, Jason (Shelly) Roberts of Adair; Lisa's children, Blake Butcher of Anita, and Tyler (Elizabeth) Allsup of Indianola; grandchildren, Natalie, Bridget and Hunter Allsup of Indianol; two nephews, Charlie (Selene) Knudsen of Des Moines, and Cody (Kyrstee) Roberts of Adair; three nieces, April (Ryan) Schrage of Parkersburg, Jennifer (Jake) Burns of Polk City, and Jaci Schmidt of Adair; and by many other relatives and friends.
Visitation with family will be from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15 at Hockenberry Family Care in Anita.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16 at the Exira Lutheran Church in Exira. A luncheon will be held at the Exira Event Center immediately following the funeral service.
Burial will be at Oakfield Cemetery in Brayton, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to family's wishes to be designated later is preferred.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Anita is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left a www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 15, 2020
