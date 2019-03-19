Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerilyn Lee Shubert. View Sign

July 11, 1943 – March 4, 2019



Jeri passed away March 4 at UCSF Medical Center, after a year-long battle with cancer. She was born July 11, 1943, in Washington DC to Joseph and Janis Shubert and was a granddaughter of Lester and Roma (Shannon) Scholl of Anita. She is survived by her brother Jon Shubert of Golden, Colo. She grew up in rural Iowa and graduated with the last class of Wiota High School in 1961. She attended Iowa State University before marrying a gentleman in the Air Force in Bellevue, Neb. After traveling internationally and living in Guam, she returned to the US and lived in northern California SF Bay area where she remained until her passing. She lived life with a zest known to few. Her celebration of the holidays with a zeal for home decorations was always admired by her many friends. She is mourned in her passing by friends and relatives. The world was a brighter and warmer place with her in it. Services will be in Petaluma, Calif., later this month at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita later this year. Condolences and memorials can be sent to Anita Public Library, PO Box 366, Anita, IA 50020-0366 (Condolences will be forwarded to the family.) Rest in Peace. Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2019

