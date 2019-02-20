Jerry D. Wahlert, 73, of Exira, died Feb. 18, 2019 at his home in Exira.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 23 at 10:30 a.m. at the Exira Lutheran Church in Exira. Interment will be in the Exira Cemetery at a later date. Family visitation will be Friday, Feb. 22 at the Kessler Funeral Home at 5 p.m.
Survivors include his wife Cheryl Wahlert of Exira.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.
Kessler's Exira Funeral Home
234 W South St
Exira, IA 50076
(712) 268-2662
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2019