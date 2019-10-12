|
Jerry "Shorty" Gaskill, 79, of Audubon, died Oct. 11, 2019 at his home in Audubon.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be Monday, Oct. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon.
Survivors include his wife Beverly Gaskill of Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 12, 2019