Jerry "Big Jay" Wayne Miller, Jr., 38, of Atlantic, died at 3:17 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Bergan Mercy in Omaha.
Jerry Wayne Miller, Jr. was born on Jan. 17, 1982, to the late Brenda (Wendt) and Jerry Miller, Sr. in Sacramento, Calif. He was raised primarily in Kentucky with his brother, James Davis. Jay met the love of his life, Amanda, while attending Atlantic High School. The couple had four children together, Makayla, Christian, Damien, and Makenzie.
Jerry loved music, mudding, BBQing and spending time with family and friends. He was loved by many; he was known to be the life of the party.
Jay leaves behind his children, Makayla (Anthony) Palijo, Christian Miller, Damien Miller and Makenzie Miller; wife and best friend, Amanda Miller; brother, James Davis and family of Des Moines; step father, David Wendt of Atlantic; and the many friends he made in his 38 years of life.
He was reunited on Wednesday with his parents, grandmother, Lillie Mae and brother, Justin Hoeck.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jerry's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.