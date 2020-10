Jim "Cricket" Crawley, 63, of Hamlin, died Oct. 25, 2020 at his home in Hamlin.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in the Hamlin Cemetery east of Hamlin.

There will be an open visitation on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 5 to 8 p.m. at Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

